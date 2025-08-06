Wisinger takes Senior Club Golf Championship

PHOTO BY HUNTER CLOUD Jim Wisinger sinks a putt on hole No. 17 at The Clubs at Ole Brook Senior Championship.

PHOTO BY HUNTER CLOUD Gage Wisinger and his father Jim Wisinger after Jim won The Clubs at Ole Brook Senior Championship.

BROOKHAVEN — Jim Wisinger of Bogue Chitto shot two rounds of even par golf to snap his club championship drought in the Clubs at Ole Brook Senior Championship. He held off defending senior champion Darrin Hirsch and Mike Wooten who both tied for second at 4-over-par.

Wisinger said his last club championship of any kind came 20 years ago. He told other golfers he had won three club championships at Lakeview Golf Club, which is near Summit.

“It feels really good,” Wisinger said. “It was really close last year but I played consistently this year and got it done.”

His best shot of the day came on No. 13 when he eagled out the hole from 134 yards.

“It was the most spectacular shot,” Wisinger said. “I hit a knock down wedge and stuffed it.”

Wisinger finished out the round with a gallery of friends watching him on the 17th and 18th holes. His son Gage Wisinger hugged him after the final hole, Gage finished third in the junior club championship.

Matt Pare said both of the Wisingers are great for the competition at Ole Brook.

“There is no better family than the Wisinger family,” Pare said. “They are two of the greatest guys for this club. They are working hard to make the game better.”

Speaking of working hard, the weather was not only perfect for golf in early August, but the golf course was in excellent shape. A lot of work has gone into renovating and improving the course over the last couple of years.

Golfers will take back to the course for three rounds starting Friday in the Henry Swann Champions Cup with the final round being played Sunday. Zach Smith is the three-time defending club champion.

“Jeff (Henning) and his crew have done a wonderful job on the golf course. The course was in great condition,” Wisinger said. “I’ll play next week in the club championship. We have a lot of great players and it will be tough to finish in the top 10 there.”

Overall standings

1 Jim Wisinger 70,70 – 140

T2 Mike Wooten 71, 73 -144

T2 Darrin Hirsch 76, 68 – 144

4 Ronny Ross 70, 75 – 145

5 Scott Langley 76, 72 – 148

6 Don Coleman 71, 80 – 151

7 Donnie Spears 76, 80 – 156

T8 Paul Henning, 77, 82 – 159

T8 Jeff Lee 77, 82 – 159

T8 Kevin Smith 79, 80 – 159

T11 Dave Marlow 77, 83- 160

T11 Jeff Henning 77, 83 – 160

T11 Shawn Munson 78, 82 – 160

14 Lee Barry 80, 81 – 161

15 Kelvin Locke 80, 82 – 162

16 Ricky King 85, 84, – 169

17 Glynn Murray 84, 89 – 173

18 Roger Maddox 94, 90 – 184