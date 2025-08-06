Walthall woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

A Walthall County woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Wednesday that Pearly Youngblood, of Taylorsville, had been investigated and prosecuted by the AG’s Office.

“Medicaid is an important part of our social safety net, providing access to medical services for those who would otherwise not be able to afford it,” Fitch said. “My office is dedicated to holding those who defraud this program accountable. I am proud of the investigators and prosecutors here who are committed to watching out for the taxpayers and to making sure Medicaid is there when our neighbors need it.”

As an employee of Blessing Hearts Healthcare, Youngblood knowingly submitted false claims for Medicaid services she did not provide.

On July 28, Circuit Court Judge David Strong ordered Youngblood to pay full restitution in the amount of $16,598.40 to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, as well as fines and fees of $4,000. She was also sentenced to five years of non-adjudicated probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Youngblood has been placed and will remain on the federal exclusion list, excluding her from participating in Medicaid, Medicare, or any other federal health care program, for five years.