Safety and belonging: Getting to Know Your Neighbor, Stephanie Bullock

As a little girl, Stephanie Temple Bullock dueted on “He’s Still Working on Me,” with her granddaddy and The Callender Family gospel group.

Back then she’d sing, “In the mirror of His word, reflections that I see. Makes me wonder why He never gave up on me.”

Bullock, 47, is no longer wondering.

Job changes, relationship struggles, addiction and recovery. It all brought her to where she is now, and that’s a faithful wife, loving mother and grateful daughter of the King.

“At the age of 30 with three young kids, I decided to crash and burn,” she said.

She chose to follow a dark path of unfaithfulness to her husband at the time, and gave up custody of her sons in favor of illegal drugs and partying hard.

“I wanted no responsibilities and was tired of living a life where I felt I had to please everyone else,” she said. “So, I lived to please me, which is exactly what the devil wants us to do. He wants us to believe that we are No. 1 and should live the way we want to live. “

In 2012, she heard God’s command at 3:30 a.m. for several weeks: “Allow Me to rescue you from your mess.”

“It was then that I began to get my life back on course and died to self so I could live for Christ,” she said.

For the next decade, she continued to study, worship, pray and grow spiritually, and in June 2023 she and a friend started Beautifully Broken Ministries. They introduced a podcast in January this year to share other women’s testimonies and had their first women’s conference in June with more than 100 ladies attending.

“I have spoken at several events and have a few lined up this fall,” she said. “And I believe God is just getting started. The scripture tells us in Titus that we are to mentor the younger women. What better way than to share what God has brought us through with transparency to show that we are not perfect and our God is a God of forgiveness and restoration to encourage others?”

Bullock is now director of strategic initiatives at Mississippi Institute of Higher Learning, but it’s a job that took a while to get to.

She became a recruiter for Southern Miss right after college, then took a job in the admissions office after the birth of her first son. She was promoted to assistant director of admissions and in 2005, was hired as director of admissions at Mississippi University of Women.

Just two years later, she and her husband at the time moved with their two small boys to be closer to family. She took a commission job at Miskelly’s Furniture and was successful until the housing market fell in 2008 and people stopped buying furniture.

She was recruited to work at Cellular South, which became CSpire, and started in sales in Flowood. Within a year she was managing a store in Northpark Mall and then their Clinton store. After a divorce, she interviewed for management in Brookhaven so she could be closer to her sons. After managing Brookhaven for about two years, she became the only female regional manager for the company at that time, overseeing 21 retail locations from her office in the Brookhaven store.

Bullock stepped away from the corporate world for a year and in 2016, worked at a grant-funded job with the Mississippi Institution for Higher Learning as coordinator of Complete 2 Compete. She was tasked with developing, implementing, executing, and overseeing the statewide initiative to encourage adult learners who had some college but no degree to come back to school.

When the grant ran out four years later, so did the job.

She worked for a national digital marketing company, Hibu, and consulted with small- to medium-sized businesses on their digital marketing. She was successful but was searching for something deeper and more meaningful.

In 2023, she was offered another job with MS IHL as director of strategic initiatives and this time her employment is not dependent on a grant.

“I am charged with creating strategic pathways for adult learners within our public universities including military, prison education, and those with basic needs insecurities such as housing and food,” she said.

Bullock has been married to Chaston Bullock, director of the Lincoln Civic Center, since 2014, but they’ve known each other so much longer.

“Chaston and I grew up in the same town, and our moms were best friends in high school,” she said.

They weren’t close, but would see each other at various events through the years, and spent a year at the same high school. He was a senior when she was a freshman and he graduated, joined the military and moved away.

“We didn’t reconnect until almost 20 years later,” she said.

When he came home to Simpson County, he joined the volunteer fire department where her brother also served.

Chaston Bullock and his kids started attending family events because of his friendship with her brother.

“My dad jokes and says had he known Chaston would marry me, he would have run him off for his own good,” she said with a laugh. “But a couple years pass, and we both go through divorces and that’s when God brought us together. Prior to that we had never had any interest in each other romantically. We began dating in 2013 and married in June 2014.”

The Bullocks have five kids together from previous marriages: Andrew Bullock, 27; Jodi Bullock, 25; Trace Brady, 22; Addison Brady, 21; and Walker Brady, 17.

Andrew works for AT&T and lives in Hernando. Jodi works for Chick-fil-A and lives in Hattiesburg, Trace is a ministry resident at Church of the Heights and manager of Umble Coffee in Starkville and will begin seminary this month; Addison works for HDK Electric and lives in Brookhaven; Walker is a senior at Bogue Chitto Attendance Center, and has his own lawn business. Walker also plays soccer and baseball.

Then there’s their other “children,” Maggie the cat and dogs Bella, Rip and Lola.

Since making the decision to live for Christ, her life is fuller than ever.

“A typical day includes a full day at work in Jackson, handling all public relations duties for CenterPoint Church, managing several local businesses’ Facebook pages, growing my non-profit, Beautifully Broken Ministries, volunteering with any school- or sports-related events or fundraisers, and giving of my time and talents to our local community as well,” she said. “Sometimes, I find time to cook dinner, and sometimes we eat cereal.”

Those wild party days are long behind Bullock, who enjoys making memories with family and close friends instead.

“Whether that’s kayaking, traveling to see a concert, or just grilling with a family game night to follow, I feel most secure and calm with my family and friends. It works because we spend most of our time laughing and sharing which reduces our stress levels. We feel a sense of belonging and are emotionally safe.”