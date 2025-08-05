Passenger car vs. produce trailer results in a melon mess

The red-and-green remains of watermelons lay scattered along the edge of Belt Line Drive Monday after a two-vehicle wreck.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln County deputies responded to the crash of a 2005 Buick Century and a Ford pickup pulling a trailer loaded with produce. According to the LCSO report, the Buick was traveling south on Belt Line when it crossed the line and struck the trailer of the Ford, which was traveling north. The $900 worth of watermelons was damaged or destroyed, according to the truck driver.

The 79-year-old driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.