McComb police officer one of 2 men killed in Tuesday triple shooting

A police officer and another man are dead and a woman wounded as the result of a McComb shooting Tuesday.

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley confirmed to media that a Tuesday afternoon shooting involved an off-duty McComb police officer, who was one of the people killed.

The incident occurred at a Hwy. 44 residence near Cole Thomas Road. The identities of those involved had not been released as of Tuesday night.

“This police officer exemplified the highest idea of law enforcement, courage, dedication and an unwavering commitment to public safety,” Mayor said at the beginning of Tuesday’s city board meeting. “He made the ultimate sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

According to reports, the gunman shot two people inside the residence, then shot and killed himself.