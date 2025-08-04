Wesson Garden Club names its July Yards of the Month

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Wesson Garden Club Yard of Month Committee recently presented its awards for July. The Special July Patriotic Award went to Diane and Jackie Mullins, 1059 Rockport Road.

The Wesson Garden Club Yard of Month Committee recently presented its awards for July.

Elise and Payton Cupit, 1035 Lowery Road, were named winners of the Rural Yard of the Month.

The Summer Special Award was given to Barbara Ashley of 1009 Debbie St.

The Special July Patriotic Award went to Diane and Jackie Mullins, 1059 Rockport Road, at left.

The Wesson Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., The National Garden Clubs Inc., Natchez Trace District of GCM.

