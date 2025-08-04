Published 3:41 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Phyllis Lynette Earl Lofton at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Union Hall Baptist Church, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, with burial at Rosehill Cemetery.

Mrs. Phyllis Lynette Earl Lofton, 69, of Brookhaven, passed away on Aug. 2, 2025, at her residence. She was born on June 23, 1956.

Mrs. Lofton retired as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Union Hall Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Alfred and Dorothy Sykes; her loving husband, Charles Ray Lofton; grandparents, Ernest and Autie Bee Boswell; grandmother, Amanda Morris; grandson, Cole Lofton; and a host of cousins and close friends.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Amy Greene (Barbara) of Cartersville, GA, Charles “Shorty” Lofton (Michelle) of Brookhaven, MS, and Della Elizabeth Lofton of Pompano Beach, FL; sister, Sheila Diane Earl Davis of McComb, MS; and four grandchildren, Garrett Lofton, Morgan King, Lily Grace Lofton, and Cash Lofton, all of Brookhaven; along with a host of friends, cousins, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX., 75231.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.