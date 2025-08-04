Lincoln County Jail docket: 11 charged with DUI, drug or paraphernalia possession

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 2, 2025:

Yedriana Thrasher, 09/15/2006, 1067 Union Street Ext. No. B — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Michael Marion Rigdon, 03/09/1996, Motel 6 — arrested, charged with possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Marnika Kelly, 04/03/1996, 100 Fred Walley Drive — arrested, charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, by BPD.

Admire Sandifer, 09/12/2002, 541 Derrick St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, no seatbelt, no/expired tag, no driver license, no auto insurance, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Garrick S. Harris Jr., 02/03/2003, 424 Liberty St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, no driver license, careless driving, no seatbelt, no auto insurance, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by MHP.

Alvin Cedric Smith, 01/30/1960, 4059 Hwy. 550, Union Church — arrested, charged with DUI first, no possession or display or license upon demand, by MHP.

Dominic Gage Bessonette, 10/01/2002, 563 Divide Road, Jayess — arrested, charged with DUI first, no proof of auto insurance, possession of paraphernalia, improperly operating equipment, by MHP.

Decorey Parnell, 04/12/1992, 900 Williams St. No. 66 — arrested, charged with disturbing the peace of another, contempt of court, city warrant, by BPD.

Amber Inell Ard, 09/06/1977, 1516 SE Pricedale Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested on MDOC warrant, by Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Kerry C. Kirby, 01/11/1984, 4041 Ruth Drive SE, Ruth — arrested, charged with simple assault upon law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing arrest, by LCSO.

Mary Esther Norton, 01/22/1960, 1862 Mallalieu Drive, Ruth — arrested, charged with DUI first, by MHP.

Timothy David Thornton, 05/19/1982, 348 Nalco Lane — arrested, charged with DUI first, darker-than-authorized window tint, by MHP.

Vernon Marshall Autrey, 08/04/1982, 1566 NE Autrey Lane — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Tyccuna S. Stallings, 10/19/2002, 1013 Tanglewood Road, Magnolia — arrested, charged with misdemeanor embezzlement, by BPD.

Iescha Strawberre Freeman, 09/27/1998, 212 North Church Road No. 4, Wesson — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.

Nameria D. Funchess, 03/22/2004, 531 North Jackson St. — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.

Rodrick T. Carter, 02/24/1982, 410 North Hill Drive, Magee — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Kris Brown, 06/05/1985, 415 Congress St. — arrested, charged with public drunk, by BPD.

Darren David Wilson, 03/11/1985, 50 Water Front Lane, McCall Creek — arrested, charged with no auto insurance, possession of paraphernalia, by BPD.

Kylee Maria Rodriguez, 10/31/1978, 20464 Hwy. 38 E, Kentwood, Louisiana — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.

Kardaci Chavez Stewart, 08/25/2005, 330 Georgia Ave. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Alexius Torrence, 11/18/2003, 726 East Cherokee St. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.