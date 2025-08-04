Lincoln County Jail docket: 11 charged with DUI, drug or paraphernalia possession
Published 4:37 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 2, 2025:
- Yedriana Thrasher, 09/15/2006, 1067 Union Street Ext. No. B — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.
- Michael Marion Rigdon, 03/09/1996, Motel 6 — arrested, charged with possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
- Marnika Kelly, 04/03/1996, 100 Fred Walley Drive — arrested, charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, by BPD.
- Admire Sandifer, 09/12/2002, 541 Derrick St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, no seatbelt, no/expired tag, no driver license, no auto insurance, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.
- Garrick S. Harris Jr., 02/03/2003, 424 Liberty St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, no driver license, careless driving, no seatbelt, no auto insurance, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by MHP.
- Alvin Cedric Smith, 01/30/1960, 4059 Hwy. 550, Union Church — arrested, charged with DUI first, no possession or display or license upon demand, by MHP.
- Dominic Gage Bessonette, 10/01/2002, 563 Divide Road, Jayess — arrested, charged with DUI first, no proof of auto insurance, possession of paraphernalia, improperly operating equipment, by MHP.
- Decorey Parnell, 04/12/1992, 900 Williams St. No. 66 — arrested, charged with disturbing the peace of another, contempt of court, city warrant, by BPD.
- Amber Inell Ard, 09/06/1977, 1516 SE Pricedale Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested on MDOC warrant, by Mississippi Department of Corrections.
- Kerry C. Kirby, 01/11/1984, 4041 Ruth Drive SE, Ruth — arrested, charged with simple assault upon law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing arrest, by LCSO.
- Mary Esther Norton, 01/22/1960, 1862 Mallalieu Drive, Ruth — arrested, charged with DUI first, by MHP.
- Timothy David Thornton, 05/19/1982, 348 Nalco Lane — arrested, charged with DUI first, darker-than-authorized window tint, by MHP.
- Vernon Marshall Autrey, 08/04/1982, 1566 NE Autrey Lane — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.
- Tyccuna S. Stallings, 10/19/2002, 1013 Tanglewood Road, Magnolia — arrested, charged with misdemeanor embezzlement, by BPD.
- Iescha Strawberre Freeman, 09/27/1998, 212 North Church Road No. 4, Wesson — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.
- Nameria D. Funchess, 03/22/2004, 531 North Jackson St. — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.
- Rodrick T. Carter, 02/24/1982, 410 North Hill Drive, Magee — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.
- Kris Brown, 06/05/1985, 415 Congress St. — arrested, charged with public drunk, by BPD.
- Darren David Wilson, 03/11/1985, 50 Water Front Lane, McCall Creek — arrested, charged with no auto insurance, possession of paraphernalia, by BPD.
- Kylee Maria Rodriguez, 10/31/1978, 20464 Hwy. 38 E, Kentwood, Louisiana — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.
- Kardaci Chavez Stewart, 08/25/2005, 330 Georgia Ave. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.
- Alexius Torrence, 11/18/2003, 726 East Cherokee St. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.
NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.