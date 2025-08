Published 1:34 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Funeral service for Jean Marie Reed will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Grace Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, form 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Reed was born on April 8, 1945, in Wesson, Mississippi, and died on July 29, 2025, in Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Perkins.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.