Danny Eugene Allen

Published 9:33 am Monday, August 4, 2025

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith,” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

Danny did fight the good fight and entered into God’s presence on Aug. 1, 2025. He was 81 years old, born on July 31, 1944, to Floyd Eugene Allen and Lillie Walker Allen.

He graduated from Wesson High School and was a member of the Army National Guard.

Danny married his true love on Dec. 26, 1964, Annie Voncile Coleman Allen. They were blessed with two sons, Danny Keith and Bradley Kent Allen.

Father-in-love to Melissa Van Dan Allen and pawpaw to Ainsley Allen Brownlee and Aiken Keith Allen. These were his treasures on earth, if you would give him just a few minutes time you would know this man loved this circle big.

Danny began his career with Southwest MS Electric Power Association in May of 1968 and retired with them on Dec. 31, 2014. He worked in many positions there, with the last being Construction Supervisor. Upon retiring, Danny loved to cut grass and ride his golf cart, taking care of his cows and barn, and was given the name of “Farmer Dan.”

Danny lost his son, Keith, in an auto accident on March 5, 1988, and his wife, Voncile, on July 1, 2002, after a battle with cancer. He himself faced several different cancer diagnoses in his lifetime, but through all of these hard trials, he remained steadfast and true to his faith. He encouraged others with his attitude and faith in God. Danny was a member of Easthaven Baptist Church.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Annie Voncile Allen; and his son, Danny Keith Allen.

Danny is survived by his son, Bradley Kent Allen, and daughter-in-love, Melissa Van Dan Allen; granddaughter, Ainsley Allen Brownlee, and husband, Harrison Brownlee; and grandson, Aiken Keith Allen; sister, Patsy Byrd; brother, Don Keith Allen and wife, Jimmy Lou Rushing Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Arden Hospice for the care they gave him; Mendy Johnson, Julia Brown, Natalie Hood, and others. Thank you for your kindness.

The family appreciates your prayers at this time. There will be a private family service at New Sight Cemetery.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.