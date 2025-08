Published 1:34 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Funeral service for Charlieteen Washington will be on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Williams Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi.

Mrs. Washington was born on Oct. 25, 1928, and she died on July 31, 2025, in the King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Georgia Robinson and Charlie Braxton.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.