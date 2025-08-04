Published 1:35 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Brian Casey Thames, age 42, passed away at his home in Reidsville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. He was born on April 18, 1983, in Brookhaven, Mississippi, and grew up in Brandon, MS.

Brian loved the outdoors, was an avid online gamer, and a passionate reader who especially enjoyed the works of Edgar Allan Poe, Christina Rossetti, Stephen King, and Stephen Hawking. Brian’s creativity shone through in his writings and artwork, which were appreciated by many. In recent years, his greatest passion became his work, and he deeply valued the friendships he built with his colleagues.

He is survived by his mother, Lori Beeson Thames; his father, David Steven Thames; daughter, Makayla Kourtney Thames; and son, Leland Thames, along with many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brian is in the care of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC. He will be cremated, and his remains will be returned home to be with his immediate family.