I wouldn’t call my spouse and myself needy in our present condition, but time and age are relentless in their wearing away on everything. That’s why our children, with foresight, have requested that we start a new chapter closer in proximity to family. It would be of benefit for us and any who might need to “check on” us.

The most obvious solution would be to relocate near the Dobbs and the central gathering point for all the great-grands. We agreed to the new venture and have put our house on the market. Our realtor grandson, Carson, has accepted the role of selling our home and has been giving us direction in how to move forward.

He first walked through our home with his realtor eyes and offered his expertise in what we would need to do. Since we will continue to live here until our home sells, he understood the necessities we would need to keep. However, he was leaning toward the bare minimum for future house-buyers to view. We agreed and began clearing out.

I’ve taken almost every print off our walls and de-shelved as my emotions would allow. I’ve cleaned a few drawers, but the total emptying is for another day! I considered my kitchen counters with my mixer and air fryer simplified sufficiently, but Carson requested totally empty kitchen counters. Even our salt and pepper shakers are tucked inside the cabinet.

The Dobbs offered to store any clothes we needed removing from our closets, so we loaded the majority of those clothes to their location. Our closets took a deep breath, for the first time in years, and offered a silent thank you.

Cleaning was the last job — the deep cleaning kind it’s called. I was amazed at how much easier the “minimalist” living made the cleaning process. Vacuuming and dusting seemed less strenuous with less furniture and less places for dust to hide.

The joys of living in a clutter-free environment have made me realize the difference this lifestyle has made. I assure you it’s been an emotional departure from some of the “stuff” I have loved, but the results have outweighed any loss.

Now there’s the waiting to sell chapter. Carson said we would get a two-hour advance of anyone viewing our home. That means we KEEP a clean house. However, that’s ample time when we have already made preparations with our basic living.

Preparation has become a rewarding occupant in our home, but it is an essential element for our eternal destiny. Letting go of the world, living with the “clean” heart Jesus has given us, and being spiritually prepared for our heavenly home are keys to the abundant life! I never dreamed that a “For Sale” sign could teach us so much.

