Know your neighbor, Jarvis Robinson

A Brookhaven podcaster and bail bondsman with a penchant for blues albums and Star Wars films began his career sweating at his daddy’s logging company before he’d even hit his teen years.

Jarvis Robinson, 42, is a licensed bail agent with more than 15 years of experience and owns Confidential Bonding. He’s also co-owner of Sparrow Court Services, which provides GPS monitoring and other services to courts and jails.

But before he became a successful entrepreneur, he was working in the heat for his father, a Marine veteran.

“I was probably 10, 12 years old, picking up a measuring tape,” he said. “We were in the country. They put you to work early in the country. It wasn’t an option.”

His mother, a community and church leader in Copiah County, did contract work for rental houses.

His parents taught the Georgetown boy the value of an education so he could become his own boss.

Robinson graduated from Crystal Springs High School, earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in entrepreneurship from Jackson State University.

He is married to Lakesha Robinson, a lifelong resident of Brookhaven, who is a licensed therapist. She runs her own private practice, Mending Pieces.

Introduced through mutual friends, the couple has been married seven years and have three children, one a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, and two younger children, a boy and a girl, who attend elementary school in Brookhaven.

Robinson is a co-host on the podcast “Who’s Truth” that can be seen on Facebook on Thursdays. It’s live on the Facebook page “Who’s Truth” at 6 p.m., and viewers can interact with hosts and guests in real time. Then it’s available to watch anytime after.

It’s a project put together two years ago by him and his co-hosts, Brookhaven Alderwoman Jennifer Howard-Tate and Zandra Eley. They talk freely about businesses, politics and events in and around Brookhaven with their guests.

He is enjoying the interaction with regular viewers, newcomers and the guests they invite to join them.

“It’s kind of like a little growing family,” he said. “And I’m not controlling the story. I’m just asking the questions.”

Though Robinson works hard, he likes to relax in an unconventional way.

“I own a record player that I listen to often; I love the intentionality it requires,” he said. “You have to select a record, admire its album art, place it on the turntable, and flip it to keep listening. That kind of engagement beats streaming, which can feel too passive at times.”

He’s a fan of new jack swing — a fusion of pop music usually performed by black musicians that combines elements of jazz, funk, rap and rhythm and blues — and the classic blues, like that of his great-uncle Sunny Riddell.

Though he loves the crackling noise vinyl offers, it does have its drawbacks.

“My daughter loves to dance, but if you dance too hard it makes the record skip,” he said.

It’s not just audio that helps him chill. He loves video as well.

“I’m a bit of a nerd when it comes to movies, especially sci-fi and Star Wars,” he said. “I also enjoy documentaries — real life stories often turn out to be wilder than fiction.”