PHOTO SUBMITTED The Copiah-Lincoln Community College cheerleaders and their head coach, Mary Catherine Franklin, recently conducted junior high cheer camps at Enterprise Attendance Center and Alexander Junior High. The Co-Lin cheerleaders also recently competed in a camp at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The 2025 CLCC football season kicks off on Aug. 28 in Wesson.