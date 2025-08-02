BLT reveals music, comedy, classics for 2025-26 season

Brookhaven Little Theatre hosted a party this week to reveal the titles for its 2025-2026 regular season productions, unveiling a half-dozen theatrical productions and three entries in the Haven Live series.

The free Reveal Party showcased cast members performing numbers from the past season.

“It’s always a fun event to attend,” said BLT production manager Steven McMorris. “It was completely packed.”

Those attending the Reveal Party got first dibs on season membership packages at huge discounts. Season packages allow patrons to choose their seats and dates for shows before regular show tickets go on sale as well as other benefits.

McMorris said season packages will be offered for a few more weeks at www.brookhavenlittletheatre.com, but the discount ends Tuesday, Aug. 5.

“Right now, with the season package, tickets are $10 a show. That’s the best deal you’re going to get,” he said.

After Aug. 5, regular seating is $20 and premium seating is $30.

Tickets for specific shows will be available for purchase on the website in a few weeks.

Shows scheduled this season are:

“Father of the Bride,” Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 25-28, is a two-hour comedic play recommended for all ages. ​A father must adjust to the sudden engagement announcement of his daughter and the chaos that ensues as they plan a small, simple wedding that quickly becomes anything but.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Friday-Sunday, Dec. 5-14, is a 90-minute Christmas musical comedy for all ages. Anyone who has enjoyed the classic television special will also enjoy it coming to life before their eyes and ears.

“Hadestown: Teen Edition,” Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 5-15, is a two-hour musical drama, and is a modern adaptation of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, interwoven with the story of Hades and Persephone. It explores themes of love, doubt, hope, life and death. “Hadestown” blends American folk music and New Orleans jazz for a unique and haunting theatrical experience.

“Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Thursday-Sunday, April 16-26, is considered one of the most enduring musical comedies of all time. It is a two-hour reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and the coat of many colors.

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, is a one-hour musical comedy adapted from the original. “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” is billed as “a guaranteed good time for audiences of all ages.” It’s the Teen Camp production for this season.

“Disney’s Aladdin KIDS,” Thursday-Friday, June 25-26, is the Kids Camp production. It’s a 35-minute musical comedy based on the animated film. Its performance times are 6 and 8 p.m. on two nights.

Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2 p.m.

The Haven Live series will present a stand-up comedy show by Brian Bates (Sept. 13); and two musical concerts — Blake Scafidel’s Yellow Brick Boulevard: An Elton John Tribute (Oct. 23), and Brookhaven native Randy Redd: The Black + White LIVE (Feb. 27).

Four season ticket packages are available and each include recognition in all playbills, voting privilege at the annual meeting and eligibility to serve on the Board of Directors and BLT committees.

“Producer” starts at $1,000 and includes two member ships, six BLT regular season passes, and a T-shirt from each show. “Director” starts at $500 and includes two memberships, four BLT regular season passes and a T-shirt from each show. “Star” starts at $120 and includes two memberships and two regular season passes. “Ensemble” starts at $60 and includes one membership and one regular season pass.

The Haven Live Series package can also be added to any of the four basic membership packages.