Lincoln County Jail Docket, July 17-27: Brookhaven woman charged with felony child abuse

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, July 17-27, 2025:

Darenisha Nicole Smith, 04/07/1987, 100 Eastville Drive No. 3 — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Tefaria Perkins, 05/14/1971, 317 E Congress St. — arrested, charged with shoplifting, city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Nicholas Deanthony Clark, 09/17/2002, 940 Neal, Monticello — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Christopher Roy Johnson, 09/08/1998, 387 Alsworth Road, Union Church — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving in more than one lane, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Danny Joe Reid II, 11/03/1976, 36 L J Reid Jr. Lane, Jayess — arrested, charged with possession of paraphernalia, by LCSO.

Amanda J. Busby, 09/05/1982, 1953 Busby Trail — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Terrance Perkins, 01/01/998, 414 E Minnesota St. — arrested, charged with felony fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle, resisting arrest by non-violent flight, possession/sale/transfer of stolen firearm, possession of weapon by convicted felon, by LCSO.

Rebecca Gilmore, 05/24/1985, 2331 Upton Trail — arrested, charged with possession of paraphernalia, by LCSO.

Caleb Jett, 07/25/2005, 516 East Gate Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, darker-than-authorized window tint, by MHP.

Shaun Elliot Bozeman, 09/04/1978, 264 Bethel Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with license suspended, no auto insurance, by MHP.

George Hudson, 08/31/1955, 1275 Brookway Blvd. — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, no seatbelt, driving with license suspended, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by MHP.

Deonte Fox, 05/11/1992, 432 Fifth St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, no auto insurance, no seatbelt x2, improperly operating equipment, by MHP.

Lauren Danielle Westmoreland, 08/09/1994, 1114 Chester Reeves Road, McComb — arrested, charged with shoplifting second offense (value $1,000 or less), city warrant, by BPD.

Chad Everett Moore Jr., 11/22/1992, 3912 Athens Trail, Wesson — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Calbert Cordell Cosby, 12/19/2001, 109 Drusilla Lane, Vicksburg — hold for other agency, other agency.

Tabatha Sherrelle Gipson, 02/14/1983, 1311 Heucks Retreat Road — arrested, charged with felony child abuse, by BPD.

Mack Arthur Henderson, 05/31/1978, 3139 James Drive, Wesson — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Thomas C. Ailes, 09/10/1983, 1022 Old St. James, Wesson — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by Wesson Police Department.

Bradley Alan Rogers, 12/18/1989, 72 County Farm Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting second offense (value $1,000 or less), shoplifting third (value $500-$1,000), city warrant, by BPD.

Kendrious Jakwez Herbert, 07/21/2004, 3082 Experineal Station Road, Crystal Springs — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by MHP.

Johnny C. Butler, 05/05/1950, 1002 Butler Drive, Wesson — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Latericci Cliché Carr, 11/28/1985, 905 25 th , McComb — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, by BPD.

, McComb — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, by BPD. Tristan Wilson, 06/04/2007, 1199 Field Lark Lane — arrested, charged with disturbing the peace of another, by BPD.

Aeneas M. Wilson, 01/09/2002, 1199 Field Lark Lane — arrested, charged with disturbing the public peace, by BPD.

Omarion Z. Diggs, 04/22/2004, 2 Furr Ave. — arrested, charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life, by BPD.

Jadarius Blackwell, 09/10/1997, 2581 SE Old Hwy. 51, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life, by BPD.

Chabasco Dillon, 08/21/1978, 118 Short St. — arrested, charged with grand larceny, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Herbert Lee, 10/08/1974, 302 Marr St. — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

Darla Mayfield, 08/03/1982, 530 Fern Lane — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), city warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath Edward Garay, 12/16/1981, Hwy. 550 — arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

Melvin Jackson Jr., 04/03/2007, 401 Jakes Trail — arrested, charged with terroristic threats, by LCSO.

Tyler Jamal Robinson, 12/19/1998, 1022 Butler Road, Wesson — arrested on indictment, hold for other agency, by LCSO.

Traday Antwon Jackson, 02/05/1996, no address given — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Gregory James Dunn, 01/31/1988, 2443 NW Ellzey Drive, Wesson — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

John Williams, 07/02/1985, 304 Ash St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Amanda Williams, 01/13/1951, 201 East Mildred St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jerrell Andrew Thomas, 12/22/1986, 1609 Smallwood St. No. 36, Jackson — arrested, charged with first-degree murder, by LCSO.

Robert Demon Powell, 11/26/1986, 827 South Washington St. — arrested, charged with simple assault causing bodily injury, robbery, threat to injure person at another time, by BPD.

Jasmine Nicole Cannon, 10/17/1980, 1362 NE Union St. Ext. No. 9D — arrested, charged with driving while license suspended, by BPD.

Demetrius Bridges, 11/16/1983, 1067 Dogtown Road, Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with failure to support child under the age of 18 x2, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Jason Moak, 08/05/1974, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Jeffrey Walls, 11/10/1979, 716 S Second St. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Deidre Williams, 08/16/1992, 537 Aspire Court — arrested, charged with speeding 10-19 mph over limit, careless driving, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Shiem Brumfield, 02/06/1995, 119 Saint George St. — arrested on bench warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Patrick Whittington, 12/21/1965, 1259 Pillars Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Hunter Duran, 11/30/1997, 1105 Shell Oil Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

William Cole Allen, 11/07/1983, 2025 Shannon Lane, Wesson — arrested, charged with malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), by LCSO.

Terrience Bates, 12/04/1974, 329 Hamilton St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Shenavia Ralph, 11/02/1995, 1362 Union St. — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, city warrant, by BPD.

Joel S. Alexander, 11/11/1992, 1540 Hilltop Lane — arrested, charged with petit larceny, serving time for Drug Court violation, by LCSO.

Harrli King, 03/05/1993, 907 Lambert Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

Rakkiba Donshea Johnson, 04/27/1996, 348 North Flag Chapel Road No. F6, Jackson — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 10-19 mph over posted limit, no driver license, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Austin Frank McDonald, 01/27/1996, 1535 Holly Trail — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, no/expire tag, by MHP.

Malcolm White, 08/11/1988, 10335 North Harvey Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by MHP.

Samuel Douglas Brown, 09/08/1976, 3659 SE Pleasant Grove Road — arrested, charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, by LCSO.

Justin Hurst, 05/26/1989, 146 Arbor Drive, Jackson — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.

Michael M. Rigdon, 03/09/1996, 108 NW Wakefield Lane — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Angela Darlene Watts, 03/27/1969, 2617 Old Red Star Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Ashley Marie Jackson, 09/30/1980, 310 Smylie — arrested, charged with obstructing public highway, by LCSO.

Tanner Bradley Waldrop, 11/07/1999, 944 NE Big Springs Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in a motor vehicle, by MHP.

Jeffrey Boyd, 11/20/1973, 166 Old River Road South, Columbia — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving with license suspended, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Destiny Noel-Edith May, 01/07/2000, 2824 NE Beard Road, Wesson — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in a motor vehicle, by MHP.

Darla Mayfield, 08/03/1982, 530 Fern Lane — arrested, charged with DUI first, driving with license suspended, no auto insurance, by MHP.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.