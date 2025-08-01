Published 8:49 am Friday, August 1, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Kimberly Ann Leoffler at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at New Sight Baptist Church with burial in New Sight Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the church.

Kimberly Ann Leoffler, 56, of Brookhaven, passed away July 30, 2025, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Brookhaven, on Dec. 1, 1968, to Wayne Ashmore and Dianne Montgomery Ashmore.

Kimberly was a member of New Sight Baptist Church. Some of her hobbies included traveling, music, and spending time with her special friend. She loved her family very much.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Alcus and Helen Montgomery, and Ben and Irene Ashmore.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; children, Kaitlyn Leoffler and Connor Leoffler, both of South Carolina; brother, Chad Ashmore (Kristy); sister, Lauren Ashmore Reeves (Sam); uncles, Carroll Montgomery and Harrell Montgomery (Vera); nephew, Jack Ashmore; nieces, Hattie Grace Ashmore, Shaylee Lambert, and Bren Reeves; and great-nephews, Elijah and Exavier.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at UMMC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Sight Baptist Church.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.