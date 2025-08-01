Increasing officer presence in Brookhaven with checkpoints

Do you have a driver’s license? What about a warrant for your arrest? One of those is a good thing, the other is not.

Motorists in Brookhaven around 10 p.m. Thursday may have noticed several Brookhaven Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers at and near the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 550. According to BPD Chief Dustin Bairfield, the agency partnership was part of an effort to increase law enforcement visibility in the area.

“We are increasing officer presence in the community by checking for warrants, and conducting checkpoints for driver licenses,” Bairfield said.

The Lincoln County Jail docket shows MHP made one arrest for DUI around 10 p.m., but it is unknown if this was at the checkpoint.