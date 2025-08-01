Funding application period open for organizations fighting human trafficking

Friday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that the application period is open for funding from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund. Applications from service providers will be processed through the Office of the Attorney General.

“Working together, we can put an end to human trafficking in our State,” said Fitch. “I am pleased to announce that the 2025 application period for the Victims of Human Trafficking Fund is now open, and organizations that are helping human trafficking victims recover and heal are invited to apply. Applications must be received by Aug. 28.”

Originally created during the 2020 Legislative Session to provide funding to direct service providers for trafficking victims in Mississippi, the Fund is managed by a seven-member committee, including appointees by the Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, and Commissioner of Child Protection Services, and one representative of a services provider.

By statute, funding comes from assessments for convictions of certain crimes, donations, and legislative appropriations. Since its establishment, the Committee has distributed $8.5 million for human trafficking victim services.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 28. Visit https://www.ago.state.ms.us/human-trafficking-fund/ to learn more and apply.