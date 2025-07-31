MSU to launch AI initiative powered by Amazon Web Services

Mississippi State University has announced a groundbreaking campus-wide AI initiative, powered by Amazon Web Services, becoming the only university in Mississippi, and the first in the Southeastern Conference, to implement AWS’s artificial intelligence services to enhance engagement with prospective students, alumni, and supporters.

“As Mississippi’s leading research university, we take pride in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—along with high-performance computing, data science, cybersecurity studies, agriculture and forestry, and business,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “From that standpoint, this exciting partnership with a world-class organization like AWS is a great fit for the MSU community.”

Using the Higher Education AI platform from Quintilian, Inc. powered by AWS, a leading education data and technology firm, MSU will leverage machine learning models that optimize MSU’s data to streamline key focus areas, such as student recruitment and engagement, alumni relations, communications, and university operations. The initiative will operate seamlessly within MSU’s existing systems.

“This is a bold step forward in how we connect with present and future Bulldogs,” said MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter. “Using AWS’s AI services, we can personalize and streamline the initial contacts and experiences with MSU and make sure that every prospective student and every member of our university community feels appreciated and understood from their very first interaction with MSU.”

MSU’s Initiative is centered around building a dynamic, AI-powered application to better understand prospective student behavior, preferences, and needs. This will enable MSU to deliver more timely, personalized, and impactful communications while expanding access to underrepresented populations.

As part of the Initiative, Quintilian will offer two paid internships to Mississippi State students — providing direct, real-world experience working with AI, data science, and cloud technologies.