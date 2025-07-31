Lincoln County Jail docket: Brookhaven man arrested on charges of threats, intimidation

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, July 28-30, 2025:

Xzadrian Shawn Drea Quarles, 10/26/2004, 2787 Hopewell Road — arrested, charged with threats and intimidation, whitecapping (intimidation by violence), by Brookhaven Police Department.

Austin Stephenson, 11/20/1998, 2257 Turpin Road No. 1 — sentenced, by Justice Court.

Christopher A. Watson, 01/17/1991, 107 Adams St. — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

Howard James Harris, 09/11/1972, 2374 Seale Road, Roxie — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Darius D. Gipson, 09/04/1990, 315 Ford Ave. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Amanda Lea Meritt, 03/21/1981, 3180 Pleasant Grove Road, Ruth — arrested on city warrant, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Brann Micah Rutherford, 02/07/2002, 401 North Church St. — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Cory Gray Harris, 07/30/1983, 1000 King Trail, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Kristian Blake Newman, 02/10/1998, 2604 Turpin Road — arrested, charged with contempt of court, by BPD.

Darrian Gibson, 09/03/2001, 1016 Butler Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, by BPD.

Lillian Grace McClendon, 1025 Middleton Lane, Hazlehurst — arrested on indictment, by BPD.

Peter Swalm, Brookhaven — arrested, charged with public drunk, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.