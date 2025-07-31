Dancercize classes begin in Wesson

A few Wesson women have begun offering “dancer-cize” classes. Dancercize is where dance meets exercise for fun, cardio, and calorie burning. The class is ladies only and every Tuesday night.

Classes are offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with women of all ages participating. Attendees can go to either class, or both. Classes are led by Wesson residents and former Nena Smith dance teachers Marsha Raiford, Taylor Burke and Jessica Breazeale.

“Dance — it’s cheaper than therapy,” said Raiford.

The idea began during the Nena Smith surprise 50th anniversary celebration, when various people expressed a desire and need for adult dance classes to be offered, but less technical with more fun and exercise.

Participants do not have to bring any experience in dance. Classes are for fun, exercise, and fellowship.

“The idea really came when we were getting the alumni dance together for Miss Nena. I realized how much joy dance brought me. Taylor and I were saying to each other how much we missed it and enjoyed making up the routines. Hearing others ask for us to start an adult dance class got me to thinking, why not?” said Raiford. “And at the Wesson Chamber Banquet, I heard Mayor Alton Shaw mention that his wife, Christy had a room for rent, I lit up inside and thought, ‘I’ll have to talk to her about this to see if we could do an adult dance class there.’”

The classes are at The Event Room on Spring Street, located at 1014 Spring St. beside Wesson Public Library. Classes costs $5 each week, which covers the room rental.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity to fellowship with some wonderful ladies, get a little exercise, and get back to dancing!” said Burke.

All women are invited to participate, with no commitment to join or attend regularly.

“You don’t stop dancing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop dancing,” said Raiford.