American Legion Auxiliary honored at State Convention

Local members of the American Legion Auxiliary brought home top honors from the 2025 American Legion Auxiliary State Convention, held July 18–21 in Natchez. The annual gathering brought together Auxiliary members from across the state to celebrate achievements, share ideas, and elect new officers.

This year, the local unit made an impressive showing, earning multiple first-place awards and statewide recognition for their outstanding programs and service.

Among the awards received:

• First Place in the ALA Academy Award, which included a $250 gift certificate to Flag & Emblem

• 100% Membership Award

• First Place in Education

• Best Juniors Program, led by Mary Murphy Brady (age 16) of Petal, Mississippi, who served as President of the Juniors Program and also as a guest speaker for the event. Mary Murphy is the granddaughter of Kim Whittington, President of the Drane-Prine Unit 79 Auxiliary.

“I encourage all units to sign up their Juniors because we are the future of this organization,” said Brady.

• First Place Unit Scrapbook for Division I

• Unit of the Year – Category I

• First Place Historian Award

“These awards are a reflection of the tireless work and passion of our members,” said Whittington. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished this year in service to veterans, youth, and our community.”

The convention also marked a moment of leadership transition and celebration as several local members were installed into key positions at the district and state levels:

• Sara Lassiter was installed as Dept. First Vice President

• Dixie Thornton was installed as Dept. Second Vice President

• Janet Currie was installed as District 7 President

• Cathy Stroud was installed as District 7 Vice President

The American Legion Auxiliary, one of the nation’s leading patriotic service organizations, supports veterans, active-duty military, and their families through volunteerism, advocacy, and education. The annual convention is a time to honor service, review accomplishments, and plan for the year ahead.

For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary or to get involved, visit the group’s Facebook page or email kbueto@yahoo.com.