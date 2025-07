Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral services for Yolanda Yvette Robinson of Brookhaven, MS are 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Mt. Wade M.B. Church, Brookhaven, MS. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS.

Visitation will be held before services at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Miss Robinson, age 51, passed away July 23, 2025 at her residence.