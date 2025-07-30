Workshop offers safe place to share grief

Picture yourself standing knee deep at the Gulf with your back to the ocean waves. Tiny ripples slide past to shore but every so often that big one comes and topples you over. You never know when it comes, but you know it will.

Grief is like that, says Debbie Boone, a facilitator who will be leading small group discussions at the next GriefShare workshop at Easthaven Baptist Church.

The classes will be held each Wednesday beginning Aug. 13 through Nov. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Childcare is available. The church is located at 130 Hwy. 84 E in Brookhaven.

The class is free, however there is a $20 fee for the recommended workbook that goes along with the 14-week program.

Boone found herself swallowed by an ocean of grief almost seven years ago. Her husband, Tommy, passed away after 43 years of marriage, leaving her with well-meaning friends and family for consolation. After a year of grieving, she felt like everyone else was going on with their lives and she didn’t want to burden them anymore with her sadness.

“I was just having a really hard time,” she said. “I didn’t feel like anybody cared or wanted to listen to me.”

She knows that wasn’t the truth, but in grief, feelings can be misunderstood.

Then one day at Easthaven, the Brookhaven woman heard about a new class that would be offered that was aimed at people who were dealing with the grief of losing someone.

She found a support system of people who had lost spouses, children, family members, friends. She could be honest and talk about her feelings.

“Other people were going through these same things,” she said.

The GriefShare workshop has become an annual event each August. Boone is now a facilitator who helps lead a small group each Wednesday. She can empathize with the people who sign up and walk through the doors on that first night.

“I knew what it did for me and it’s just good to have somebody who will listen to you and have that common bond,” she said.

Sonya Foster, the connecting and serving director at Easthaven, said the program begins with a meet and greet and orientation on the first week, which allows everyone to settle in and gives them a chance to get to know each other. Each week after will begin with the entire group watching a video session together that shows people who have gone through the process sharing their stories along with counselors and pastors giving advice.

Then the large group breaks into smaller groups for discussion led by a facilitator like Boone.

“Hopefully if you’re in a smaller group, you’ll be less apprehensive to share,” she said.

Foster said some go through the entire program without talking, but at least they are there and listening.

“You never have to open your mouth,” she said. “We will give you the opportunity, but you never have to share. There’s freedom to talk or not talk.”

Confidentiality is an important part of the program. Foster said. The classes are safe places to find support.

She encourages anyone who has lost someone recently or is still carrying around the pain from a long-ago death to register for the GriefShare program. Some may find their grief is still fresh and it’s too early for the class. That’s why it’s offered each fall.

“Some have gone through it more than once,” Foster said. “Some may not be ready for it. They’re still too early in their grief.”

“The first time, you may cry through the whole thing,” Boone said. “If you don’t feel like you’re ready, you can back out and try again the next year. Or come back in a few weeks.”

Foster and Boone both agree that everyone’s grief is unique, but most face the same struggles of anger, regret, depression, isolation and sadness. Some try to hide the pain, while some are encouraged by well-meaning friends to get over it and move on.

Healing from grief requires going through it, Foster said. The GriefShare program offers the resources to help with that process. I think the sooner you can go the better. And push through it. There’s so much good information that will help you.

“This program is not going to cure you,” Boone said. “This is not going to make you back like you were. You’re always going to have that grief. But it’s something you can manage.”

To register, call the church office at 601-833-2597, email Foster at sfoster@easthaven.net or visit www.griefshare.org/findagroup.

Easthaven also serves hot meals on Wednesday nights prior to Bible studies and groups. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and serving starts at 5 p.m. Meals are $7.