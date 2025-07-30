Sixth Overbrook Songwriters Festival is this weekend

The sixth annual Overbrook Songwriters Festival is happening Friday and Saturday.

Friday will kick off the two days of live, original music performances with three hours of entertainment at Recess 101. Hosted by Tyler Bridge, performers include Charlie and Libby Hewitt, Hannah Belle, Julie Ross, Keith Harelson, Bryan Batson and Abby Barnett.

Saturday’s activities begin with an open house at Bridge’s Studio at 120 East Cherokee St. for all artists and families at 11 a.m.

Performances start at noon and continue past 9 p.m.

Barry Chauvin and Bill Romero will play at Tortilla Soup noon until 1:20 p.m. Susan Aysen and Nancy Roppolo will fill the next slot there from 1:30 until 2:50 p.m.

From 3-4:20 p.m., Gabriel Bass and John West will play at Tortilla Soup, and Magnolia Blues will host the Beach Bums and Barry Hebert.

Chris Derrick and Maggie Brown will play at Magnolia Blues 4:30-5:50 p.m., and Tortilla Soup will host R.T. Hall and Bob Bagaert.

The live music moves to Betty’s Eat Shop at 7 p.m., with Betsy Berryhill Woods sharing original music until 8:20 p.m. The night rounds out with a 9 p.m. performance at Betty’s from Tricia Walker.

With 20 artists at four venues, Brookhaven will be filled with tunes from these perennial favorite songwriters.