Destination shopping experience stretches along Hwy. 84

For the first year, Monticello is included in the annual Sales Along 84 yard sale event that stretches across Louisiana and into Texas and Mississippi.

Registration to participate as a vendor is free but the deadline is Thursday, July 31, to be listed on the official event’s interactive map. To register, call Krista Case at 601-587-3007 or email kcase@co.lawrence.ms.us.

Sales Along 84 is a three-day destination shopping experience situated along Hwy. 84. The route starts in Mexia, Texas, just east of Waco, and ends in Monticello in Lawrence County.

On Labor Day weekend, Sept 4-6, individuals, businesses, civic organizations, churches, school clubs come together in their own communities and set up sites along 84 where shoppers can come to shop for treasures, unique finds and amazing deals. Individual homeowners can set up in their yard. Retail businesses can set up either on their sidewalk or in their parking lot. Churches can set up on their church campus. Civic groups and school clubs are encouraged to set up as well.

“We are encouraging any homeowner that lives along Hwy 84 in Monticello that wants to participate, to participate because it can be done at their house,” Case said. “Anyone who doesn’t live along the highway or doesn’t have a business here in Monticello, we are asking that they set up at one of our cluster sites for the best exposure to shoppers. We will direct shoppers coming from Hwy 84 to go down East Broad Street.”

Cluster sites are at Magnolia Square parking lot, Atwood Water Park, Magnolia Mercantile, June Bug’s Downtown Market, Hand Me Down Haven and The Market on Main.

Though this is not a Chamber of Commerce event, Case is helping gather participants and getting them registered so that it will bring shoppers into Lawrence County.

“It is extremely important that anyone that wants to participate in Sales Along 84 registers,” she said. “The more vendors, businesses, and cluster sites we have registered, the more dots we will have on the Google map.”

The dots represent a participating location in Monticello. Shoppers using the interactive map at www.saleson84.com will be directed to a participating location.

“I truly believe the more people we have participate, the better the outcome will be for Monticello,” she said.

Anyone who has a registered booth is asked to decorate with a bouquet of yellow balloons to show that they are part of the Sales on 84 event.

“With this being the first year that Monticello will be participating in this event, I am truly hoping for a great turn out,” Case said. “I believe that it can be beneficial not only to our participants but to the town as well. We strive to take any opportunity we can to bring more traffic to this small town and its businesses.”