Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral services for the late Mr. C. L. Brown Sr. of Brookhaven, MS are 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in the Willie Mae Tyler Memorial Chapel, Brookhaven, MS. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS.

A visitation will be held one hour before services at the funeral home on Friday.

Mr. Brown, age 87, passed away. July 25, 2025, in the Haven Hall Health and Rehabilitation Center, Brookhaven, MS.