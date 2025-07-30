Bingo and Bubbly will raise funds to help protect children

There are few things Southwest Mississippi women love more than dressing up, friendly competition, champagne toasts and raising money to help children.

That’s why tickets to the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center’s eighth annual Bingo and Bubbly Fundraiser are selling out fast. The champagne brunch features delicious bites, Southern charm and elegant touches inspired by the classic movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

“All proceeds support the SMCAC’s mission to investigate child maltreatment and provide healing services for children and families in Amite, Copiah, Lincoln, Pike, and Walthall counties,” said Executive Director Nic Ricceri. “Last year, we served over 601 children and families. This event helps us continue that critical work.”

Ricceri said more than 250 women are expected to attend the brunch, which will be Saturday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Oak Hill Estates in Summit.The event will also feature silent and live auctions, cash and door prizes and the signature Hat Contest Honoring Suzy Sanders.

Ladies’ hats can be purchased or made from scratch. Some surprise judges will be on hand to choose their favorites to win prizes based on creativity, originality and overall presentation. There will also be plenty of photo opportunities, Ricceri said.

This year’s live and silent auctions feature game packages for the New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State, dining gift cards, hotel accommodations, art work and jewelry.

“We have one of the best selling auctions I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

Individual tickets to the event are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.swmscac.org/bingo–bubbly. For more information, call the advocacy center at 601-684-4009.