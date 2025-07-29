My Papaw’s heart wants to do more than his body will let him. He is nearing 80 years old and he told me he is living on borrowed time according to his understanding of Psalm 90.

He doesn’t hear too well anymore and a day of work requires days of rest. Somehow, all of the extra miles are cast aside the second he walks into church on Sunday.

It’s like a switch is flipped and he is able to laugh, talk and move around like he always has. His servant’s heart still carries him forward.

A widow at his church needed two stumps removed from her yard and he was out there trying to figure out a game plan. Mind you a couple of weeks ago he returned from a mission trip to Honduras.

I don’t know much about my Papaw’s younger days. I do know it was through the hours he spent driving semi-trucks that the Lord worked on his heart and he became a believer.

He drove a truck for Walmart for many years out of Brookhaven. I wish I could remember all of the places we would go and eat breakfast. It was pretty neat to see this part of the country from the seat of a Walmart truck. I’ve heard they no longer allow ride-alongs like that.

Our trips together were memorable for a lot of reasons. My Papaw would start the day with studying his Bible and praying. I’d listen to him talk to other drivers on the CB radio and share the gospel with those who would listen.

It’s his heart to serve that has always stood out to me. There is a saying at his church in Fannin that if you need anything just “call Jimmy Adams.”

Several people have told me that he is one of a kind and I would have to agree. However, the loving and serving spirit that is inside of him is available to all who believe in Jesus Christ.

I believe if one verse could sum up my Papaw it would be Ephesians 2:10, which says, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

Hunter Cloud can be reached through news@dailyleader.com