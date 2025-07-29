It’s fair! See you at the Exchange Club

While some students and possibly teachers are complaining that it’s time to go back to school and that’s not fair, there is something that most certainly is fair. It’s the fair!

The Exchange Club Fair will be the first and second weekends of August — Thursday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 2; and Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 7-9. Open 6-9 p.m., gate fee is $5 and ride armbands are $10 each. Saturday hours are 5-8 p.m.

On the final night of the fair, fourth-grade students who participated in the Lincoln County Master Gardeners watermelon growing contest will present their melons for weigh-in 6-7:30 p.m.

Prizes will be presented based on weight of the melons — $100 for first, $50 for second, and $25 for third place. The heaviest melon grown by a boy, and heaviest melon grown by a girl at each participating school will also win $25 each.

Every student who brings in his or her best watermelon to be weighed will be given a free armband for rides at the fair that night.

A new bandstand has also been built at the fairgrounds, where live music will be played. The inaugural performance will be Saturday, Aug. 2, by the Lincoln Woodwind Symphony.

“The labor and materials for the bandstand were pretty much donated — a lot of donations from a lot of town folk, businesses and such to make it happen,” said Exchange Club member Bill Haag. “They just finished wiring it up Sunday and put finishing touches on roof Monday morning. It’s ready to go and we’re excited. We’re just so grateful for it.”