2025 hurricane season off to slow start

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been off to a slow start. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, only three tropical storms have intensified into named storms.

Tropical Storm Andrea formed on June 24 and was the latest start to an Atlantic Hurricane Season since 2014. Tropical Storm Barry formed on June 28 over the Yucatan Peninsula and Tropical Storm Chantal formed on July 4 and made landfall in South Carolina.

Over the last couple of weeks, the National Hurricane Center forecasted a few tropical disturbances with slight chances to develop into tropical cyclones but none of those disturbances produced tropical storms.

Tropical storm formation typically picks up in August, September and October with 78 percent of tropical storm days occurring from mid-August to mid-October. The statistical peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, according to the NOAA.

NOAA states that wind and thermodynamics, temperature and moisture, come together to create ideal tropical storm forming conditions in August, September and October. NOAA stated in an article that wind shear falls to a minimum in mid- to late-August and combines with favorable thermodynamics which in turn can lead to disturbances strengthening into storms.

In the 2024 Hurricane Season, two tropical storms and a category five hurricane had formed in June and July. However, nine hurricanes and three tropical storms formed between August and October.

According to the NOAA’s preseason forecast, this year’s hurricane season was expected to be above average with 13 to 19 named storms, 6-to-10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3-to-5 becoming major hurricanes.

Tropical storms are not the only weather threat. The National Weather Service in Jackson issued an extreme heat warning for Lincoln County and much of Mississippi until Wednesday at 8 p.m. with the heat index possibly reaching 113 degrees in some areas. Heat related illness risk increases during extreme heat and humidity events so be sure to drink fluids, take extra precautions outside and do not leave children or pets in vehicles.