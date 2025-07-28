Early Head Start cuts ribbon on future success at new location

Lincoln County Early Head Start staff cut a ribbon to celebrate the center’s opening at 1065 W Congress St. Tuesday morning.

“This is our first Early Head Start program that Five County [Child Development] has had,” said Executive Director Dr. Jonathan Bines. “Of course, Early Head Start is from birth to 5. We provide comprehensive services for those children from dental, mental health, educational, social, emotional skills, you name it, we’re in that business. We also work with the parents … We make sure that we provide services for parents and for the child. The children that are here in this center … don’t have to pay for anything to come. They don’t have to bring diapers. They don’t have to bring milk, unless they’re breast-feeding … Other than that, we provide everything for our children here. These particular children will transition to our Head Start classroom. We serve children from 3 to 5. We provide the same services … and then they, of course, matriculate into kindergarten classes.

“So, pretty much, we’re helping develop those ages, stages, really, from birth to 5, in a nutshell. But we do separate the Early Head Start from Head Start children because of state [and] federal regulations … that’s pretty much what we do in our Head Start program.”

Bines thanked members of the Board of Directors, two from each county where a Head Start is located, and members of the local staff for their work and dedication.