I am grateful for the U.S.

Can it be? Is there ANY logic in any American seeing socialism or communism as better than the freedoms our forefathers established in our Constitution? Either the brains of a lot of people have stopped functioning or there’s a sinister plot to destroy our nation from within. Whatever the reason, that group of people should read and consider the article I recently read by one of our missionaries serving abroad. It is entitled: Why I Am Grateful for My U.S. Citizenship.

“Let me name a few reasons. 1. America has a Christian history. Some may deny it, others may try to change it but men like William Bradford, Jonathan Edwards, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, and many, many others both inspire and continue to give wisdom to today’s American Christian.

2. America is free. Please believe me when I tell you America is still a free country. I’m grateful for the freedom that allowed me to worship without fear, study God’s Word in Christian institutions, and openly preach the Gospel.

3. America values the individual. Living in a former Soviet country I have seen firsthand the destruction caused by a worldview that does not value the individual but only the “common good.” I pray America does not lose this value as it truly is a Biblical value.

4. America has some of the greatest Christian resources. When it comes to Christian schools, books, video and media of all kinds, I don’t think any country can compete with America. While I agree there is a lot of Christian fast food junk being produced, there is also a lot of very good Biblical material that is available either for free or at low costs to anyone.

5. America is rich. Yes, I mean that. America is still one of the richest nations on earth and as a result the American Church is one of the greatest missionary-sending churches of all times. I’m grateful for the financial resources that allow us to serve here.

6. America is fair. I can’t tell you how nice it is when you don’t have to guess what kind of bribe would be appropriate, whether it’s in a government office or at your kids’ elementary school.

7. America has a moral conscience. There are millions of Americans who still stand for Biblical morals and they stand on the foundation of the founding fathers.

8. America is English-speaking. Traveling around the world, English is one of the most versatile languages to know. I’m grateful that I know English. It opens up many opportunities for ministry.

9. America is still a great nation. I know that no nation is forever, yet I pray that America will continue to be great for a long, long time. More importantly I pray that the gospel will ring clear and true from sea to shining sea and that America will stand strong and stay true to her Christian history. So, while living in [a foreign country] may have changed me, it has also made me more than ever grateful for the heritage that America has given me.”

Just as this article states, no nation lives forever. It’s up to those who believe in 2 Chronicles 7:14 to humble ourselves, pray and seek God’s face so that He will forgive our sin and heal our land. The enemy is definitely mounting attacks from within.

Camille Anding, The Daily Leader, P. O. Box 551, Brookhaven, MS 39602.