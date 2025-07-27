Full access

Hi, all!

I grew up in a Mississippi town that was the county seat. I have lived for several years now in an Alabama town that is our county seat. Each county seat differs from other towns or cities in that the county’s court house is located there. Local governments and organizations also differ in what in particular is housed within their local court house, but one thing is for certain. It is considered the center for the business of that particular town or county.

The picturesque town of St. Clairsville, Ohio is home to the beautiful court house you see pictured here. On the Saturday morning when we were in St. Clairsville, there was no business taking place at the court house. It, like all others under normal circumstances, was closed for the weekend. But even closed to the public, this court house and so many of our others around this great nation, stands tall in reverence and prominence in its place of distinction.

Perhaps the court house contains court rooms, office spaces, records, maps, and other important people and things. Whatever the reason you visit your local court house, you’re reminded of the fact that our government is by the people, for the people. That place is yours. It is ours.

The church house also stands as a center for the people in the community. Unfortunately, most are open only on Sundays with very little interaction from the public during the regular work week. We take pride in our places of worship. We look forward to being there from one weekend to the next. But do we recognize its importance on other days of the week?

I do realize that, sadly, in today’s world, it would not always be sensible to leave our church buildings unlocked and unattended around the clock. Neither are our court houses. Behind lock and key are places, records, and things of vital importance to our daily lives and our future.

Most vital to our daily lives, and certainly to our future, are the words of the Lord in the Scriptures that are readily available to us at any hour of any day of any week in any town in America. Do you realize how extraordinarily amazing it is that we have complete access to the Father at any time?! AND, He has full access to us!

Never locked away, never separated from Him. I pray that our journeys of the week ahead will take advantage of that accessibility!

Just a thought. ’Til later.

Brad Campbell can be reached at mastah.pastah@yahoo.com.