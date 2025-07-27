Brookhaven Little Theatre season reveal is Tuesday

The next season’s lineup for the Brookhaven Little Theatre will be announced at the Season Reveal Party Tuesday night at the historic Haven Theater in Brookhaven.

The party starts at 7 p.m. in The Haven at 128 W. Cherokee St.

Admission is free, and the 280 seats in the auditorium are first come, first serve, said BLT production manager Steven McMorris.

The party will feature full performances from popular productions from the past season followed by the big reveal of shows planned for the 2025-26 season.

McMorris hinted some of the shows on the schedule will be instant sellouts.

“There will definitely be some things that will be recognizable, some titles that people will know,” he said.

The board chooses a variety of family-friendly shows each year that will appeal to everyone of all ages.

Refreshments and desserts will be served in The Studio and those in attendance will have first shot at purchasing season passes “at significantly discounted prices,” McMorris said.

“Everyone’s invited,” he said. “I want everyone to come and see what we have coming this season. It’s a really fun event.”

BLT’s annual membership meeting for current members will be held at 6 p.m. in The Studio.