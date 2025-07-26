Brookhaven Recreation Department crowns 2025 summer flag football champs
Published 11:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
The Brookhaven Recreation Department recently concluded a successful season of flag football.
The 11U champions were coached by Sammy Henderson.
The 11U runners-up were coached by Blake Cain.
The 7U champions were coached by Lonnie Kackbee.
The 7U runners-up were coached by Anthony Caffie.
The final week of games also involved a punt, pass, and kick competition.