Brookhaven Recreation Department crowns 2025 summer flag football champs

Published 11:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Brookhaven Recreation Department recently concluded a successful season of flag football. The 11U champions were coached by Sammy Henderson.

The final week of games also involved a punt, pass, and kick competition.

