The cheerleading teams from both Brookhaven Academy and Brookhaven High recently competed in a UCA Cheer Camp held in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Brookhaven Academy cheer team is led by Amy Spring, while the Brookhaven High cheer program is coached by Stevie Ann Leggett.