41 students attend annual Lincoln County 4H ag camp

BROOKHAVEN — Lincoln County 4H hosted 41 students at their annual ag camp the second week of July. Monday’s activities were centered around animal agriculture, Wednesday covered STEM in agriculture and Friday was more focused on the outdoors.

Jennifer Williams, Lincoln County 4H Coordinator and MSU Extension Agent, said there were about 15 group leaders from 4H and FFA programs in the County. Several former campers served as group leaders as well.

Students started the week learning about poultry, dairy, equine and small ruminants while also learning about farm safety.

Wednesday activities showcased the use of technology in farming to the students. Williams said Bayer Crops displayed a drone to the camp. Additionally, there were two farm-to-table exhibits with Lincoln County Master Gardeners where students learned about the steps in growing plants. A research assistant came and taught students the proper method for spraying crops and plant genetics. USDA’s Soil and Water Conservation taught the students about different soil types.

The camp concluded with students learning about common crop pests and their predators. Students learned about personal protective equipment and different tools used on a farm. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks brought a baby alligator for students to hold and a turtle exhibit from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service educated students about chemicals and safety. Mississippi Forestry Association taught students about tree identification.