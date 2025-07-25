Roxie woman charged with accessory to Copiah County murder

A Roxie woman wanted for accessory after the fact of murder has been arrested.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in coordination with Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, served a felony warrant on Edna Cordelia Jones, 34, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jones was wanted for accessory after the fact to murder in connection with an ongoing CCSO homicide investigation.

Jones was taken into custody without incident following the issuance of a capias instanter — a court order commanding her immediate appearance before the Circuit Court of Copiah County without the opportunity to post bail. She was located based on investigative leads and brought in for processing by ACSO.

“This arrest demonstrates the strength of inter-agency collaboration and our shared commitment to holding accountable those who attempt to obstruct justice,” Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. “We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to support their investigation in any way necessary.”