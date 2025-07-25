Going to college? Take some free supplies with you

A college acceptance letter is the ticket to a continuing educational journey, but it can also bring the person who received it a choice of great prizes in memory of educator Dorothy Sutton.

The DS Foundation’s fourth annual College Student Back to School Drive is today, July 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 1139 Williams St. NE.

Signs will direct visitors to the storage building and tents on the property. The Sutton family will have grills set up and free food, water and sports drinks available.

Any college student can show their college acceptance letter to get a ticket for their choice of items like microwaves, televisions, comforter sets and dorm appliances as well as shower caddies of toiletries, and clothes hampers with laundry essentials.

College-bound students can come alone, with friends or bring their parents, but only those with the acceptance letters will have access to the prize tents.

The DS Foundation was established to honor Dorothy Virginia Smith Sutton, a Brookhaven educator who died July 4, 2019. She had spent most of her 70 years in Lincoln County and held a diploma from Eva Harris High School, a bachelors degree from Chicago State University and a master’s degree from Jackson State University.

Sutton retired from Enterprise School after 30 years of service with the Lincoln County School System.

“My mom would think this would be so great,” said her daughter, Tish Sutton. “She was such a humble woman. She would be so proud to see that the legacy is continuing to help the students who need it.”

Sutton said she and her siblings were inspired to create a legacy after their mother passed because of the messages sent from former students who shared stories of how she had inspired them in the classroom.

“We wanted to keep that legacy going here,” Sutton said. “It has grown every year that we’ve had it. It’s been quite amazing.”

It began through contributions from family and their friends and colleagues. Several businesses have since stepped up to help, including Home Depot of Brookhaven, Dejuan Whitmore with Backyard and Mortgage Lending Enterprises of New Orleans, Sutton said.

Students will be asked to register when they arrive and they’ll receive numbered tickets. They’ll be able to pick out a large luxury item, but it’s first come, first serve. Everyone can pick a shower caddy or clothes hamper while supplies last, she said.

Sutton said the goal of the giveaway is to provide extra help for high school graduates who are headed off to a college dorm, or even still living at home or in an apartment. That makes it easier for the student to focus on academics.

Some of the first students who received gifts when the program started have been able to purchase items for this event.

“They’re definitely paying it forward,” she said.

Contributions can be made to the 501(c)3 foundation through CashApp at $Give2DSF.

Sutton said the DS Foundation is able to keep track of students who register and will reach out to them for updates over the next 12 months.

“That way we can continue to reward the students and help them throughout the year,” she said.

For more information, call 601-695-4247.