Auditor: State gives teachers classroom supply money too late; Education officials say issue already fixed

By DEVNA BOSE

MISSISSIPPI TODAY

A card that pays for classroom supplies for Mississippi teachers is activated too late to be useful, a new report from the auditor’s office says.

The Education Enhancement Fund, or EEF, procurement card program, which was established in 2012, gives every teacher $748 — over $27 million in total across the state — to buy supplies for their classrooms. But because the cards aren’t activated until Aug. 1, $17.8 million of that money is locked when “teachers need it most,” the report concludes.

According to State Auditor Shad White’s office, three out of four classrooms will have already started school this year before teachers have access to the cards. That means teachers will have to dip into their own pockets to purchase the supplies or start the year without supplies they need.

“The ‘Mississippi Miracle’ in public education is a national success story, but sustaining that momentum requires classrooms to be equipped from the first day of class,” the report reads. “Activating cards by July 15th each year would eliminate this burden, put public dollars to work as intended, and ensure students walk into classrooms ready to learn.”

However, the state education department says it typically releases funds in July — information that agency officials say the auditor’s office omitted in its report.

Because the state changed vendors and new cards had to be issued, fiscal years 2025 and 2026 were exceptions, according to the education department. In fiscal year 2027, it will be possible to activate the cards any time after July 1.

“It is always MDE’s intention to provide teachers with all available resources as expeditiously as possible,” a statement from the agency reads.

The Aug. 1 activation date is sooner than in years past. For 10 years, the Mississippi Department of Education activated the cards by Sept. 1. In 2022, legislation changed the cards’ activation date to help teachers access the money earlier.

“We’re glad that MDE is making the needed change of activating EEF cards before the school year starts in coming years,” White said in an emailed statement. “This will help ensure that teachers don’t have to go out-of-pocket for classroom supplies and have the classroom ready to help students succeed.”