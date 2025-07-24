Trail Life USA set to begin new year in August Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Trail Life USA Troop 2819, in Summit, is ready to begin its new year in August.

Trail Life is a Christ-centered, boy-focused mentoring and discipleship program that partners with local churches to mold boys into self-confident, courageous men of high moral character who will be good citizens and effective leaders.

While the scouting troop enjoys outdoor adventure, Christian men teach the boys camping, outdoor and life skills, responsibility, service to their community, Biblical values and faith. The boys meet weekly in small groups, learning to lead and follow while gaining skills, earning badges for advancement, and having fun.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of Trail Life meetings, campouts, and activities. Parents are strongly encouraged to get involved, including helping to teach skills. Often, both parents and sons discover and develop new abilities together, strengthening their bond.

Trail Life USA is open to all boys ages 5-17. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 19., Troop 2819 will meet 6-7:30 p.m. at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 7133 Enterprise Road, Summit. Interested families are invited to visit a meeting anytime. An open house will take place Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. to provide more information.

Interested parents can also contact the church at 601-276-7340, or visit one of the following websites: https://newcovenantpres.org/fellowship-serve/trail-life-troop-ms-2819/ or https://www.traillifeusa.com/find-a-troop/ Once there, enter your zip code, and then select “connect with Troop.”