Students’ green melons could win green cash Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

It’s time once again to see what fourth-grade student has grown the biggest watermelon in Lincoln County. The annual Watermelon Weigh-in is Aug. 9 at the Exchange Club Fair.

Fourth-graders will present the melons they have grown from Congo seeds given to them by the Lincoln County Master Gardeners in the spring. Every student who brings in his or her best watermelon to be weighed will be given a free armband for rides at the fair that night.

Prizes will be presented based on weight of the melons — $100 for first, $50 for second, and $25 for third place. The heaviest melon grown by a boy, and heaviest melon grown by a girl at each participating school will also win $25 each.

Weigh-in is 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. inside the fair.