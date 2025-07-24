Sen. Barrett represents Mississippi at Leadership Conference Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Senator Jason Barrett traveled to the White House July 15 to participate in the Mississippi State Leadership Conference. The event brought together state legislators and leaders to engage with senior White House officials and members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

During the visit, Sen. Barrett, of Lincoln County, joined fellow lawmakers in discussions on key policy matters impacting both the state and federal levels. Topics ranged from economic development and infrastructure to healthcare and education policy.

During the meeting, Barrett raised concerns about the rise in youth crime and asked what more could be done — at both the state and federal level — to combat the issue. His focus on crime prevention and youth intervention programs reflects his ongoing commitment to public safety and community well-being.

“It was a great experience and an honor to represent Mississippi and the people of District 39,” said Barrett. “Meeting with national leaders to advocate for our communities’ needs is an essential part of our work, and I am proud to be a voice for the people and our communities in these important conversations.”

Barrett represents Mississippi’s 39th Senate District, which includes Lincoln, Lawrence, Franklin, Pike, and Amite counties. The senator can be contacted via email at jbarrett@senate.ms.gov