Funeral services for Gerald J. Leger will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, MS at 12 noon with burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Brookhaven Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. Visitation will be held at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 12 noon.

Mr. Gerald J. Leger, 94, of Brookhaven, MS passed away at Diversicare Nursing Home on Saturday, July 19, 2025. He was born in Welsh, LA, on October 12, 1930 to Eldridge Leger and Ada LeJeune Leger.

Gerald was a veteran who joined the United States Navy at 18 years old and proudly served our country.

He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He served in the church handing out bulletins and greeting people at the door. If he was not at the front door, everyone wondered where he was. He helped with the church grounds and cut wood to take those in need. Mr. Gerald loved gardening and believed in sharing the fruits of God’s creation with others.

He also loved The Jimmy Furlow Senior Center, where he participated in group dancing and fellowship. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked as a superintendent for a road construction company at Ashland Oil Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Leger and Ada LeJeune Leger; twin sister, Geraldine Aordoin; sisters, Florence Bialy and Betty Boulineau; brothers, Harold Leger, E.J. Leger, and Frankie Leger; sons, Joey and Kevin Leger; and his wife of 40 years, Faye Abney Leger.

Surviving are daughters, Marcia and Denise Leger; stepdaughters, Billie Faye Sartin and Cherie Johnson (husband Bennie); grandchildren, Jessica Bertram (husband Jeff), Leanne Stump (husband Ray), Holly Chappell (husband Robbie), Dana Agre (husband Jeff); as well as eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Diversicare Nursing Home, Deaconess Hospice, Jimmy Furlow Senior Citizens Center and to his church family and friends.