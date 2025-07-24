Enterprise graduate Close receives MASS Bounds scholarship Published 12:00 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Anna Close, a recent graduate of Enterprise Attendance Center in Brookhaven, is among 11 Mississippi students selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Named in honor of the late veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence recognizes high-achieving students who demonstrate outstanding leadership, community service and involvement in extracurricular activities. Recipients must also meet academic standards and be recommended by their district superintendents.

“To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”

As class valedictorian, Close earned the praise of instructors who described her as self-driven with an unparalleled determination to succeed. While compiling a 4.0 grade point average and an ACT Superscore of 29, she was a high honors graduate and member of the All A honor roll.

She further distinguished herself with highest A averages in English I, English III, Mississippi studies, world geography, algebra I, algebra II, general music, dual-enrollment biology, genetics and graphic design II.

Beyond academics, Close was an accomplished member of FBLA and Beta Club. She also placed third in district powerlifting and was recognized among the top 20 female archers in South State.

Close will attend Southwest Mississippi Community College to major in elementary education.

The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a nonprofit association whose membership includes 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.