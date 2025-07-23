‘This is the fun part’: Voting begins today for Best of Southwest Mississippi Published 7:30 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

After vetting more than 5,000 nominations, the finalists for the 2025 “Best of Southwest Mississippi” presented by Toyota of Brookhaven are online and ready for voting on www.dailyleader.com. From “Best High School Football Team” to “Best Taco,” the Best of Southwest Mississippi is the area’s annual celebration of not only our favorite businesses, but of local professionals and those who dedicate their professional lives to making the area the best it can be.

“This is the fun part,” said Advertising Manager David Singleton. “We’ve seen growth in terms of the numbers, but I love the enthusiasm behind it. It’s absolutely wonderful to see our community B engaged.”

The Best of Southwest Mississippi isn’t just a marketing contest, adds Singleton, “It’s a great opportunity for our residents to recognize all the great people who do so much for us behind the scenes and also a timely reminder to shop local.”

Voters can make their selections in over 130 categories, and have the ability to vote up to once per day until Aug. 24. Winners will then be contacted directly before making the announcement to the public at the end of September.

And while voting begins online today (July 23), all the finalists will be published next week in The Daily Leader.

If you’re a local business owner or manager, feel free to contact Marketing Consultant Rachel Wilson at rachel.wilson@dailyleader.com for a free QR code so your customers can vote while they’re in your place of business, or to share on your social media.

“It’s all about getting out the vote,” said Singleton. “And in a small way, doing our part to boost civic engagement.”