Lincoln County year’s receipts ‘right on target’ Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Nine months into Lincoln County’s fiscal year, 85 percent of the projected annual revenue has been collected.

“Our receipts are right on target for this year,” said County Administrator Daniel Calcote.

Total expenditures through June are 81.8 percent of the annual budgeted amounts.

Calcote reported District 5 Lincoln County Supervisor Doug Falvey’s road fund was over budget through June with 93.7 percent spent, but explained it was still due to paving project payments in January and February.

These projects were intended to be paid in the previous year’s budget but because of timing issues, they didn’t get finished. That meant Falvey’s road fund was under budget the prior year, which causes him to be over for this year, Calcote said.

The county’s total budget for the fiscal year is $34,294,231.

Calcote has begun the budget process for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

“I just sent every department a summary of their expenditures for the past 12 months and a rundown of their prior year budgets, just to give them an idea of what to think about for the upcoming budget,” he said. “I am currently going through line by line of the budget and coming up with my recommendations as I receive feedback from all department heads.”

Calcote is waiting on updated property values info from Tax Collector Blake Pickering to create revenue projections, but expects them soon.

Budget work sessions are set for Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The work sessions are open to the public unless the board needs to discuss something in executive session.

“These have usually been short. I just want to get them all together and see what they want to see out of the budget this coming year,” he said.

Calcote will present the budget to the Board Aug. 18. A public hearing will be set for late August or early September to allow members of the public to voice their concerns and opinions to the Board.

He expects the recommended budget to be approved, with the possibility of some small changes, immediately after the budget hearing. The budget must be finalized by Sept. 15 and goes into effect Oct. 1.